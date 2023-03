WATCH: 45th Cape Town Cycle Tour

South Africa - Cape Town - 12 March 2023 - The 45th Cape Town Cycle Tour, the biggest timed bike race in the world, will be held on Sunday, 12 March 2023.

This year, the Cape Town Cycle Tour has partnered with Western Cape Schools Cycling to bring you some added incentives for junior riders to join our 42km Cape Town Cycle Tour.

Photographer: Armand Hough.

African News Agency (ANA)