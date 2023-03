Glowforge Vs Thunder Laser Nova 35: Why We Upgraded

Let's take a look at the Glowforge Vs Thunder Laser Nova 35 and 5 reasons why we upgraded!

If you are considering either one of these machines, and want to know which laser should I buy... take a look at some of these comparisons.

Hopefully, this will help someone decide which machine is right for them!

I will say that overall, the Thunder laser is a much more commercial CO2 laser than the Glowforge.