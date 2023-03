The Most Searched: A Celebration of Black History Makers

This Black History Month, we’re celebrating some of #TheMostSearched moments and individuals in America.

To find them, we used U.S.-based Google Trends Data to identify Black American achievements that were searched more than any others between January 1, 2004 – when U.S. Search Data first became available – and July 1, 2019.

Here’s to the history makers and all those they continue to inspire.