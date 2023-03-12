Saudi oil giant Aramco reports record profit of €151 billion for 2022

Aramco is the latest energy company to announce record earnings in 2022, helped by soaring energy prices following Russia's war in Ukraine.
Aramco is the latest energy company to announce record earnings in 2022, helped by soaring energy prices following Russia's war in Ukraine.
Saudi Arabia's state-controlled oil giant Aramco on Sunday reported a record net income of $161.1 billion for 2022 — the largest..
ViewOil giant Saudi Aramco reported Sunday earning $161 billion last year, claiming the highest-ever recorded annual profit by..