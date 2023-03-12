Pokemon Masters EX:Team Galactic On The Move

Team Galactic has begun their operations on Pasio.

Not only are they trying to steal Pokemon but Cyrus shows up with Palkia and a Darkrai?

How will Adam and friends be able to stop Team Galactic's newest plans and also it's time to get Cynthia involved.

Stay tuned for the answers.

I don't own the rights to Pokemon.

All rights go to the Pokemon Company, Creatures Inc.

GameFreak, Nintendo, Junichi Masuda and Satoshi Tajiri.

If you enjoy the content I post feel free to like and subscribe for more Pokemon and other content.