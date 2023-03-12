Church Service - 3-12-2023 Livestream - Matthew 9:14-17 - You Must Be Flexible

Complete Church Service for Sunday, March 12, 2023.

When Jesus was here on earth he encountered a religious establishment in the Judaism of His day that was inflexible and entrenched in its ways.

It was not ready to accept the new work that God was starting in Jesus Christ.

Jesus uses two insightful parables to explain why God had to create a new institution—the Christian church—in order to move forward with His plan.

In this we see a warning that all of God's people need to be flexible and ready for God to move in different directions or to do a new thing.