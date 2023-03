Silicon Valley Bank's Worldwide Fallout; Dutch Farmers Drive Tractors to Hague 3/12/23

World News Report- SVB had branches in Canada, the UK, China, Denmark, Germany, India, Israel, and Sweden, and the scenes coming out of California are just the beginning.

The bank's UK subsidiary will be put into insolvency from Sunday evening.

The UK government says it is working "at pace" on a plan to prevent UK tech firms caught in the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank from running out of cash.