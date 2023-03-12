Dolphins Reportedly Acquire Rams’ Jalen Ramsey in Trade

The Miami Dolphins have reportedly traded for Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
Los Angeles will receive a 2023 third-round draft pick as well as tight end Hunter Long.
A look ahead to Miami's next potential targets
