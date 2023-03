Rarely Seen Bee March

A swarm of bees literally dropped out of a high tree branch onto the ground.

So I got an empty hive body and set it in front of the pile of bees.

By the time I got my camera out they all at once turned in the same direction towards the box and marched right on in.

The queen bee was with them.

Some describe it as what the Red Sea crossing must of looked like...or our southern border.