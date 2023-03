Tip while in Iceland

Iceland is a visually stunning country, with a rich cultural history and friendly locals.

But there are certain local rules, regulations, and etiquette that every tourist should keep in mind.

In this video, we'll discuss 10 things you should never do in Iceland to avoid any problems and gain more viewers and subscribers.

From respecting the locals and their customs, to avoiding taking pictures in restricted areas, follow these tips and you can have a great time in Iceland.