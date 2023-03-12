'Babylon' Composer Justin Hurwitz On Meeting Tom Cruise, What It Mean For Him to Win & Rooting For Diane Warren | Oscars 2023
'Babylon' composer Justin Hurwitz talked to the Hollywood Reporter about what it mean to win for 'Babylon’, where he put his Oscars, rooting for Diane Warren and more on the Oscars 2023 red carpet.