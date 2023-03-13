2023 NCAA Men's Tournament Bracket Revealed

The entire field of 68 has been revealed for the 2023 men’s NCAA tournament, with the march to the Final Four in Houston officially underway following Selection Sunday.
The entire field of 68 has been revealed for the 2023 men’s NCAA tournament, with the march to the Final Four in Houston officially underway following Selection Sunday.
March Madness tips off this week and about one-quarter of all American adults are poised to collectively bet $15.5 billion on this..
The CBS Sports 2023 NCAA Men's Bracket Games have returned for March Madness 2023 pools