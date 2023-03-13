The political lies that really matter

Newly elected New York congressman George Santos has "apologized" after getting caught lying about where he went to high school and whether he graduated from college.

And where he worked after not graduating from college.

And whether he is Brazilian.

And Jewish.

And whether his grandparents actually fled the Holocaust.

And whether his mother died on 9/11.

Santos—who says he won't resign—is an extreme case, but résumé padding is nothing new in Washington.

Who can forget Democratic Sen.

Elizabeth Warren's fraudulent—and ultimately apologized-for—claims of Native-American heritage?

She apparently even plagiarized the "Cherokee recipes" she contributed to a 1984 cookbook called Pow Wow Chow.