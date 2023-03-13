Global Vaccine Safety Summit 2019 to mRNA Vaccine Acute Myopericarditis Mouse Model

In 2003, Nelson Mandela unleashed as a scathing critique of the United States' decision to drop the atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki: "57 years ago, when Japan was retreating on all fronts, they (U.S.) decided to drop the atom bomb in Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Killed a lot of innocent people, who are still suffering from the effects of those bomb (sic).

Those bomb (sic) were not aimed against the Japanese.

They were aimed against the Soviet Union.

To say, look, this is the power that we have.

If you dare oppose what we do, this is what is going to happen to you.

Because they are so arrogant they decided to kill innocent people in Japan who are still suffering from that." Turning to U.S. unilateralism and Bush's plan to invade Iraq, Mandela asked, "Who are they now to pretend that they are the policemen of the world?"