https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SqiFJSSGF1g

Sugar gliders earned their name from their love of eating nectar and flowers but they eat insects too.

The scientific name Petaurus breviceps means short-headed rope dancer.

The sugar glider was actually introduced into Tasmania in 1835, and remains the only species of glider in the state.

The sugar glider is widely used in the pet trade especially in the United States of America.