WTD ep.79 Hans Utter 'dissecting lyrics' #2

Dr. Hans Utter returns to Wake the Dead with Sean McCann to continue our series dissecting lyrics of songs which deserve a closer look.

This episodes' choices are two very different songs.

They are perfect examples of two huge genres of music from the 1990s which captured the attention & imagination of many young people.

Framing a worldview for the future adults around us today.

One openly satanic & one named after a drug induced seizure.

The selections we are listening to today are Marilyn Manson & Phish.

Hopefully dedicated fans will have an ear to listen to our perspective.

Hans was smart enough to suggest playing Jimi Hendrix to counteract the negative energies & give us an example of soul inspired loving music, we can all thank him for that.

Hans has spent years revealing the depths of esoteric rabbitholes in music & culture.

This is an infinitely interesting conversation, please enjoy the show.