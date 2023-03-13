John Travolta choked up whilst presenting the Oscars In Memoriam

John Travolta choked up as he remembered the "dear friends" Hollywood has lost over the last year, including his late co-stars Olivia Newton-John and Kirstie Alley, at the Oscars on Sunday (12.03.23).
Anne Heche, Tom Sizemore, Paul Sorvino, Charlbi Dean and Leslie Jordan were among the names missing from the 2023 Oscars In..
Lenny Kravitz performed during the In Memoriam segment at the 95th Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday night. He sang his 2004 single..