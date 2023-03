Armed forces will get extra £5 billion funding, reveals PM

Rishi Sunak promises the UK's armed forces will receive an extra £5 billion in funding to deal with a "more volatile" world.

As the government's Integrated Review is published, the prime minister says defence spending will be increased to 2.5% of GDP.

Report by WARDL.

