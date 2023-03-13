'RRR' Star Ram Charan Gets Ready for the Oscars

Watch Ram Charan prepare for his memorable night at the 2023 Oscars, where his film 'RRR' took home a historic win for the song 'Naatu Naatu.'

Take a look inside Ram's rituals for gratitude, love and Indian representation alongside wife Upasana Konidela.