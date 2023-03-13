'RRR' Star Ram Charan Gets Ready for the Oscars
'RRR' Star Ram Charan Gets Ready for the Oscars

Watch Ram Charan prepare for his memorable night at the 2023 Oscars, where his film 'RRR' took home a historic win for the song 'Naatu Naatu.'

Take a look inside Ram's rituals for gratitude, love and Indian representation alongside wife Upasana Konidela.Director: Ashley HallDP: AJ YoungAudio: Paul CornettAssociate Producer: Emebeit BeyeneProduction Assistant: Fernando BarajasEditor: Brady JacksonPost Production Coordinator: Jovan JamesPost Production Supervisor: Edward TaylorSupervising Editor: Kameron KeyProduction and Equipment Manager: Kevin BalashProduction Manager: Andressa PelachiTalent Booker: Meredith JudkinsDirector of Content Production: Lane WilliamsonExecutive Producer: Ruhiya NuruddinSr. Director of Programming & Development: Ella Ruffel                                Sr. Manager of Creative Development: Hannah PakStylist: Nikita JaisinghaniWardrobe Assistant: Prerana Srikantappa