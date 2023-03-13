Brendan Fraser thought there had been another huge Oscars when he won Best Actor

Hollywood actor Brendan Fraser thought his name had been read out by mistake when he was announced as the winner in the Oscars' Best Actor category
Hollywood actor Brendan Fraser thought his name had been read out by mistake when he was announced as the winner in the Oscars' Best Actor category
Learn More After Brendan Fraser's Best Actor Oscar Win, We've Got Our Eyes On The Next Comeback Kid If there was a theme at the..
Brendan Fraser took home the highly-coveted Oscar for Best Actor In A Leading Role for his role in 'The Whale'.