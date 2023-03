Happy Birthday, Common!

Lonnie Rashid Lynn turns 51 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the influential rapper.

1.

His stage name used to be Common Sense.

2.

The Grammy-winning artist has written children’s books.

3.

Common was nominated for an NAACP Image Award for his book, ‘I Like You But I Love Me.’.

4.

He founded the Common Ground Foundation.

5.

He is a fan of the Chicago Bulls in honor of his hometown.

.

Happy Birthday, Common!