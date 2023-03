Oscars 2023 Red Carpet Moments

The 95th Academy Awards ceremony was held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood last night.

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel handled hosting duties for the third time.

In a break from a 60 year long tradition, the arrivals carpet was the color of bubbly, rather than red.

The soothing and stylish hue provided a mellow backdrop for the eye-popping fashion.

We've got the lowdown on the looks, styles and trends that carried the night.