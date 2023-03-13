About Last Night: Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2023

Watch as we recap all of the action from Vanity Fair's 2023 Oscar Party, including some of the most iconic looks as the biggest names in Hollywood strut their stuff on the red carpet.
Watch as we recap all of the action from Vanity Fair's 2023 Oscar Party, including some of the most iconic looks as the biggest names in Hollywood strut their stuff on the red carpet.
Megan Fox looked incredible at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, but there was a lot of suspicion about the whereabouts of her fiancé..
Michelle Yeoh arrives at the Vanity Fair party in Beverly Hills on Sunday night, after winning an Oscar in the best actress..