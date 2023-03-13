Oscars 2023: India's 'The Elephant Whisperers' brings home Best Documentary Short Film
Oscars 2023: India's 'The Elephant Whisperers' brings home Best Documentary Short Film

India's short documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' has brought home an Oscar in the Best Documentary Short Film category at the 95th Oscar Awards.

#oscars2023 #Theelephantwhispers