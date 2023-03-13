Oscars 2023: India's 'The Elephant Whisperers' brings home Best Documentary Short Film

India's short documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' has brought home an Oscar in the Best Documentary Short Film category at the 95th Oscar Awards.
It was a day to remember for India at the 95th Academy Awards when we bagged two Oscars for 'Naatu Naatu' song from RRR in the Best..
India is celebrating its double victory at the 95th Oscar Awards 2023 after 'Naatu Naatu' won the best original song and 'The..