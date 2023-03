Starmer: BBC impartiality row makes Sharp's job untenable

Sir Keir Starmer calls the position of BBC Chairman Richard Sharp "increasingly untenable" amid the impartiality row with Gary Lineker.

The Labour leader asks: "how on earth is he still in position and Gary Lineker has been taken off air." Report by WARDL.

