Tribulation Daily News Updates 13th February 2023

Updates from around the world showing fulfilment of Bible Prophecy.

We bring you the daily news and tie it up with Scripture.

We are in the Tribulation but the harvest will be taking place soon.

The middle of the Tribulation (1260 Days) from the signing of the Noahide Covenant with 70 nations took place on 09/27/2019.

Count 1260 days you get 10th March 2023.

That is exactly a month to go till today.