The Morning Knight LIVE! No. 1018- SVC Bank Collapse, Will There Be a Bailout?

Bank stocks are dropping this morning like a March snow in Minnesota (yes, that means a lot) as the largest bank to fail since 2008 started making headlines on Friday.

Silicon Valley Bank is on the skids and today we know more about why and what is going to happen because of it.

Is it time to panic (again?) That, plus so much to catch up on from the weekend.

