Lorraine Kelly and Susanna Reid respond to Hugh Grant's awkward Oscars interview

ITV's morning and daytime anchors Susanna Reid and Lorraine Kelly both had opinions on Hugh Grant's awkward red carpet interview with Ashley Graham.
Credit: 'Lorraine' / 'Good Morning Britain' / ITV / ITVX
ITV's morning and daytime anchors Susanna Reid and Lorraine Kelly both had opinions on Hugh Grant's awkward red carpet interview with Ashley Graham.
Credit: 'Lorraine' / 'Good Morning Britain' / ITV / ITVX
The British actor was stopped by Graham, who was reporting from the champagne carpet for ABC, ahead of last night's ceremony
ITV Good Morning Britain's Susanna was left mortified by Hugh's behaviour as he was grilled by Ashley Graham on the red carpet..