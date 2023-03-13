Las Vegas Raiders 2023 NFL Free Agency Tracker LIVE

NFL Free Agency 2023 is finally here so the Raiders Report is live with the latest NFL news & Raiders free agency rumors.

Mitchell Renz will have a live Raiders free agency tracker as well as a NFL Free Agency tracker.

Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler have $43.7 MM in salary cap space to spend as of right now.

If an NFL trade happens, we will cover it.

If an NFL free agent signs we will cover it.

Day 1 of 2023 NFL Free Agency opens TODAY on Monday, March 13 at Noon ET with the legal tampering period.