Do I Need a Night Guard For TMJ?

TMJ stands for Temporomandibular Joint Dysfunction, which is a condition that limits the movement of the jaw, often associated with pain.

People who suffer from TMJ can tell you firsthand how painful it can be to wake up in the morning after a night of clenching.

This pain can occur throughout the day and can make eating and drinking difficult.

The good news is that there is a solution and that’s a night guard for TMJ.