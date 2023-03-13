Large group in Mexico attempted mass entry into US at El Paso border, blocked by TX border patrol

A large group of people in Mexico approached a U.S. border entry point in El Paso, Texas, Sunday in an attempt at mass entry into the country, causing border patrol officials to erect barricades, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.
