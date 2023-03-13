3 elements of true fun -- and how to have more of it | Catherine Price

What comes to mind when you think about the most fun moments of your life?

Science journalist Catherine Price asked thousands of people across the world this question, and their answers led her to a new definition of "true" fun: a special confluence of playfulness, connection and flow.

Hear her thoughts on why having fun is good for your mental and physical health and how to identify the tell-tale signs of "fake" fun -- as well as actionable tips for identifying what brings you joy.

(This conversation, hosted by TED science curator David Biello, was part of an exclusive TED Membership event.

Visit ted.com/membership to become a TED Member.)