Chris Pine, Hugh Grant & Michelle Rodriguez Answer the Web's Most Searched Questions

The "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" cast take the WIRED Autocomplete Interview and answer the internet's most searched questions about themselves.

How many Star Treks is Chris Pine in?

What book is Hugh Grant reading at the end of Notting Hill?

What kind of car does Michelle Rodriguez drive?

How long does it take to play Dungeons & Dragons?

Chris, Hugh and Michelle answer all these questions and much more!

