Sunak at AUKUS: Will PM’s extra £5bn defence spend be sufficient?

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged £5 billion for defence over the next two years as the UK Government sets out its 2023 Integrated Review.

Some £3 billion will go towards defence nuclear enterprises, including the development of nuclear-powered submarines for Australia.

The PM has travelled to San Diego for talks with US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for the first ever AUKUS Summit.

One Conservative MP has responded to Mr Sunak’s announcement saying Russia and China will be “breathing a sigh of relief”.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn