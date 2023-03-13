Michelle Yeoh Takes Home Historic Oscar Win

CNN reports that at the 95th Oscars, Michelle Yeoh became the first woman of Asian decent to win the award for best actress.

With the win for her performance in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once,' Yeoh also became the first Malaysian-born actor to win best actress.

For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities.

This is proof to dream big and dreams do come true, Michelle Yeoh, via CNN.

Ladies, don’t let anybody tell you you’re ever past your prime, Michelle Yeoh, via CNN.

CNN reports that Yeoh dedicated the win to her mother, saying, “all the moms in the world, because they really are the superheroes and without them none of us would be here tonight.”.

While speaking to 'The Hollywood Reporter,' Yeoh said that winning the award "is more than me.”.

Leading up to the win, Yeoh said that , “Asians (are) walking up to me saying, ‘You can do it, you’re doing it for us.’ It’s like, ‘I understand.

I totally understand.’ All this time, they’ve not been recognized, they’ve not been heard.”.

The film by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert took home seven of its 11 nominations, including best picture.

The film's other big wins included best original screenplay and best director for Kwan and Scheinert.

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' also stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan, who each took home best supporting actor awards.

