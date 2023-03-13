More Banking Troubles In The Wake of SVB Shows We Have BIGGER SOCIETAL ISSUES | My Thoughts

It's a busy day on this Monday following the collapse of SVB.

The Feds have stepped in to assure us that all deposits - no matter the amount - that were in Silicon Valley Bank will be covered.

Depsite that there has been another bank failure, and more are likely on the way.

Meanwhile, my experience interacting with the Etsy seller community (covered in my stream this past Saturday) showed just how shaky the ground is on which so many small businesses are built.

In this video I break all this down and give my thoughts on the state of things.