Ram Charan On What to Expect From 'Naatu Naatu' Performance & 'RRR' Oscar Nomination | Oscars 2023

'RRR' star Ram Charan talks to the Hollywood Reporter about the film's Oscar nomination, what to expect from the 'Naatu Naatu' performance on the Oscars 2023 red carpet.
With the triumph at the 95th Academy Awards, RRR established itself as one of the most popular and significant films in Indian..
ViewHollywood is gearing up for the 95th Academy Awards, where “Everything Everywhere All at Once” comes in the lead nominee..