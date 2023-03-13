Ram Charan On What to Expect From 'Naatu Naatu' Performance & 'RRR' Oscar Nomination | Oscars 2023
'RRR' star Ram Charan talks to the Hollywood Reporter about the film's Oscar nomination, what to expect from the 'Naatu Naatu' performance on the Oscars 2023 red carpet.