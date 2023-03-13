Report: Austin Ekeler of the Chargers Requests to be Traded

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is requesting permission to speak with other teams in order to work out a potential trade, his agent told ESPN on Monday.
The decision comes after talks around an extension with the team did not progress.
Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is requesting permission to speak with other teams in order to work out a potential trade, his agent told ESPN on Monday.
The decision comes after talks around an extension with the team did not progress.
Ekeler is headed into the final season of his contract