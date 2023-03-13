Why Is My Retainer Turning Yellow?

You went to put in your retainer last night only to find it didn’t look quite right.

White crusty spots scattered the surface of your retainer.

Yellow discoloration seems to have replaced the clear or white appearance of your clear retainer.

You may also notice a less-than-appealing smell coming from your retainer too.

YUCK!

What does this mean?

Is this stuff damaging your retainer?

Could it be making you sick?

Let’s look at what these changes mean, how you can avoid them, and what you can do when they strike!