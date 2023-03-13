The RSB Show 3-13-23 - John Stockton, COVID mandates rejected, Mask defiance, Athlete deaths, Dr. Pierre Kory, War on Ivermectin

TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: COVID origin declassified, Freedom Is the Answer, John Stockton, COVID mandates rejected, Mask defiance, Athlete deaths, Dr. Raphael Mechoulam RIP, Science trust, Dr. Pierre Kory, War on Ivermectin: The Medicine that Saved Millions and Could Have Ended the COVID Pandemic, SVB Bank failure and MORE!

Http://www.robertscottbell.com/natural-remedies/covid-origin-declassified-freedom-is-the-answer-john-stockton-covid-mandates-rejected-mask-defiance-athlete-deaths-dr-raphael-mechoulam-rip-science-trust-dr-pierre-kory-war-on-ivermectin-t/