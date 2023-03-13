Victory News 3/13/23: Bank Failure: Second Bank Shut Down as Biden Reacts to Economic Instability

Welcome to VICTORY News, coverage in the spirit of faith!
The world reports the problem and Victory News brings you the answer.
Featuring: David Barton and Derek Reimer
Welcome to VICTORY News, coverage in the spirit of faith!
The world reports the problem and Victory News brings you the answer.
Featuring: David Barton and Derek Reimer
By Ryan McMaken*
The Bureau of Labor Statistic (BLS) released new jobs data on Friday. According to the report,..
By Anna Borshchevskaya*
Both Russia and Iran have deep, multifaceted, and long-standing connections to Syria. During..