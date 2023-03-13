Biden Administration Approves Contested Alaskan Oil Drilling Project

Biden Administration , Approves Contested Alaskan , Oil Drilling Project.

CNN reports that the Biden administration has greenlighted the Willow Project in Alaska.

.

CNN reports that the Biden administration has greenlighted the Willow Project in Alaska.

.

The decision has reportedly angered opponents such as climate activists and set the stage for legal challenges.

CNN reports that the Willow Project is located in the National Petroleum Reserve, land that is owned by the federal government.

.

The area holds an estimated 600 million barrels of oil.

According to the Biden administration's estimates, the project will generate enough oil to release 9.2 million metric tons of carbon every year.

.

According to the Biden administration's estimates, the project will generate enough oil to release 9.2 million metric tons of carbon every year.

.

Supporters of the decision, including a coalition of Alaska Native tribes and groups, have hailed the drilling project as a vital revenue source that will also create jobs.

.

We finally did it, Willow is finally reapproved, and we can almost literally feel Alaska’s future brightening because of it, Lisa Murkowski, Republican Senator of Alaska, via CNN.

We finally did it, Willow is finally reapproved, and we can almost literally feel Alaska’s future brightening because of it, Lisa Murkowski, Republican Senator of Alaska, via CNN.

According to Republican Sen.

Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, the state is , “now on the cusp of creating thousands of new jobs, generating billions of dollars in new revenues.”.

According to Republican Sen.

Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, the state is , “now on the cusp of creating thousands of new jobs, generating billions of dollars in new revenues.”.

She added that the drilling project has the potential to improve , "quality of life on the North Slope and across our state.”.

Opponents argue that the project works against the Biden administration's stated climate goals and poses a threat to both the environment and public health.

Opponents argue that the project works against the Biden administration's stated climate goals and poses a threat to both the environment and public health