Over 1,000 Migrants Attempt to Enter US at Border Crossing

'New York Post' reports that on March 12, over 1,000 migrants tried to enter the U.S. at a Mexico-Texas border crossing.

The migrants, mostly from Venezuela, were unsuccessful in their attempt.

Barbed wire, barriers and armed officers kept the crowd from forcing their way in.

The mass migration effort comes after asylum seekers were not able to secure appointments via a new federal app.

The app, CBP One, has reportedly been riddled with glitches and can't keep up with the high demand.

'New York Post' reports that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security says it should be operating better now after recent updates.

Camila Paz, an 18-year-old Venezuelan, said she's been trying to get into the U.S. for a month and her money is running out.

Please, we just want to get in so we can help our families.

