Emma Chamberlain Gets Ready for the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Watch Emma Chamberlain get ready for the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party!

From limiting her water consumption (to avoid any red carpet accidents) to getting her hair and makeup done, Emma takes you behind the scenes for the entire process.

See her stunning Cartier line-up, her ultra modern custom KNWLS dress and more.

