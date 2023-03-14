Oscars 2023: Big Winners

The 95th annual Academy Awards were live from LA's Dolby Theatre last night.

The big winner of the night?

Everything Everywhere All at Once .

The film received the Best Picture of the year and stars Michelle Yeoh won Best Actress, Ke Huy Quan Best Supporting Actor and Jamie Lee Curtis Best Supporting Actress.

Co-Directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert shared the award for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

All Quiet on the Western Front , also swept with four wins including Best International Film, Best Cinematography, Best Original Score and Best Production Design.

Best Animated Film went to Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio and Brendan Fraser took home his first Oscar for his comeback performance in The Whale .