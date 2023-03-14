🔵Redemption of Your Estate -4 | VSOF Master class-Claim Back your birthright NOW!

🔵This all day class covers the settlement of our estates.

All of our estates, in every nation with a filthy central bank, are being administered by the use of presumptions and fraud by the attorney to steal from you your productive value and to make of you a "human resource".

This class explains what we need to do after we record our VSOF Status docs onto public record.

Who do we need to serve our docs onto, what other steps must we take to claim back our estates and what are some of the other processes that the VSOF is working on which we will all (likely) have to do at some point in the future.

There are 7 parts to this class.

Be sure to download all of the information given in this class from the Mega folder below.