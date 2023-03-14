New January 6th footage, John MacArthur Calls out Andy Stanley and Tim Keller, and more w/Jon Root

Tonight we'll discuss how Tucker Carlson released unseen footage of January six 2021 that has many people questioning what exactly happened that day.

Beyond this, we will discuss John Macarthur calling out Andy Stanley and Tim Keller at Grace Community Churches Shepherds Conference.

Finally we will discuss the story of a Christi High School's girls basketball team withdrawing from their state tournament rather than playing against a team with a 6'1" transgender player.

We'll ask the question: was this an effective strategy to oppose transgenderism?

All this and so much more.