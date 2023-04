Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr.'s $20 million home tour Florida mansion in Jupiter & More

As one might anticipate, Donald Trump Jr. grew up residing in a variety of opulent homes, including the upscale Trump Tower and the famous estate the family formerly owned in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Donald Jr., who bears the Trump surname, has lived in some magnificent mansions.

He and his partner Kimberly Guilfoyle most recently paid $9.7 million for their current residence in Florida, which was actually a deal, and before that, they owned a mansion in the Hamptons.