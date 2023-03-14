Deer Raccoon, How Deep Is Your Love?

Here is a video clip just to bring you a smile.

This raccoon and young deer are clearly close friends.

I don't know what the situation is, but I imagine they are both wild animals that were either rescued and are cared for on the property in the video, OR they are wild animals that are not afraid at all of the people who live on the property in this video.

Whatever the case, it is so sweet to watch the raccoon showing affection to the deer, and how the young deer tolerates the affectionate antics of its smaller furry friend.