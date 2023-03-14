Right to Kill

Lyrics: Every day genocide waged upon another species.

I don't really give a flying fuck if you believe me.

3 billion a day, over a trillion a year.

Did you fucking hear me?

Over a trillion a year.

Sentient beings with their own will to exist, but hey, you're hungry, so you don't really give a shit.

The bitch of it all is that it's so unnecessary.

Everything you need to eat grows out of the ground already.

But that's not good enough, so you're feeding on corpses, while screaming about sanctity of life and abortions, affording even less compassion than you feel for one another.

Would you murder, butcher, cook, and eat your own brother?

Mother fucker, you don't have to live a life fueled by death, consuming everything until not a thing is left.

Despite how much you mock me and whatever you do, no animal feeds upon near as much death as you.